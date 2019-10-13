Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

In related news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $233,362.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 394,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 46,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.