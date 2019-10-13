Brokerages Expect Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to Announce -$1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advaxis’ earnings. Advaxis posted earnings of ($4.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advaxis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ADXS stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,565,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

