Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241,553 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 157,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,391,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,862. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

