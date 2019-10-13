Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCO. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $93.81.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Brink’s by 63.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the second quarter worth $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 25.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

