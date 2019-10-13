Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.47

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and traded as low as $28.20. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 2,464 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRID. ValuEngine lowered Bridgford Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bridgford Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of $254.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Bridgford Foods news, Treasurer Debra Aileen Dealcuaz sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $74,585.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Bridgford sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $117,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 71,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

