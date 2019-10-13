Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$17.62 ($12.50) and last traded at A$17.60 ($12.48), approximately 1,329,712 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 173,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$17.49 ($12.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$16.80 and its 200-day moving average is A$16.82.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous Final dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.18%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

