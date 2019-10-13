BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOX. Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $16.75 on Thursday. BOX has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $52,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.