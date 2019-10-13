BOScoin (BOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,441.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $4,441.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 970,168,100 coins and its circulating supply is 680,381,288 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

