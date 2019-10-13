BonusCloud Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $11,183.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040904 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.06036935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00044944 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016256 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,629,199,405 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.