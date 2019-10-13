Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 8,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

