Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $460.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

NYSE:BA opened at $374.92 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

