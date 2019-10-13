Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $465,231.00 and $484.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041093 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.46 or 0.06027193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00044372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016414 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

