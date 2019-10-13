BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.29% of Ingles Markets worth $33,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 356,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 54,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.06. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

