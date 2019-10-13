BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,362 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $31,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 50,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $943,211.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,522,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $842.68 million, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

