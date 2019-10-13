BlackRock Inc. Has $35 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vedanta worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vedanta by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vedanta by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vedanta by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vedanta Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

