BlackRock Inc. Has $34.50 Million Stock Position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of El Pollo LoCo worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

