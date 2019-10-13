BitTorrent (BTT) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $94.08 million and approximately $53.17 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00212658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01061864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087948 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.