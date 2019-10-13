Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $226.92 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.10 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $226.92 or 0.02716522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, WazirX, Bisq and Iquant.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,359.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00569990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020502 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000634 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,054,638 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms such as Coinbase Pro, Binance, Kraken, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Huobi, and many others.

