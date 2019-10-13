BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Tops $2,266.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $2,266.00 and $52.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00638378 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004068 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001908 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

