BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venor Capital Management LP grew its position in BioScrip by 3.4% during the second quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BioScrip by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,168,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 407,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioScrip by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BioScrip by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,874,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BioScrip by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOS opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.73 million. Analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIOS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

