Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,121.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,121 ($14.65) and last traded at GBX 1,119 ($14.62), with a volume of 115588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,074 ($14.03).

BYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,037.71 ($13.56).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,040.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,021.96.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 411,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.96), for a total value of £4,396,528.80 ($5,744,843.59).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.