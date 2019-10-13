BidaskClub Lowers Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQBK. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $398.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

