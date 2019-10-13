BidaskClub Downgrades United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Hold

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

United Insurance stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 111.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

