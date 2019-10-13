Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRY. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $170.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.87%. Analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 307.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,090,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

