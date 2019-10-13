Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Petroleum were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRY shares. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on Berry Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BRY opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $170.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

