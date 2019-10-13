Berenberg Bank Boosts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 210

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Pets at Home Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 171.17 ($2.24).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.12. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

