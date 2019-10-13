Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.34. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1,183,041 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of A$10.84.
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.43%.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile (ASX:BEN)
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.
