Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.34. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1,183,041 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of A$10.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.43%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Hey acquired 4,800 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.71 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,408.00 ($36,459.57). Also, insider Vicki Carter purchased 4,473 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,040.02 ($34,070.94).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

