BellRing Brands Prices IPO at $16.00-$19.00 Per Share (BRBR)

BellRing Brands (BRBR) is planning to raise $525 million in an IPO on Thursday, October 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 30,000,000 shares at $16.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, BellRing Brands generated $859.8 million in revenue and $122.8 million in net income. BellRing Brands has a market-cap of $525 million.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Wells Fargo Securities, HSBC, Nomura, PNC Capital Markets, Rabo Securities and UBS Investment Bank were co-managers.

BellRing Brands provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category, aiming to enhance the lives of our consumers by providing them with highly nutritious, great-tasting products they can enjoy throughout the day. Our primary brands, Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, target a broad range of consumers and compete in all major product forms, including RTD protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. Our products are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, FDM, eCommerce, convenience and specialty. Our vision is to create a healthier world where EVERYONE actively seeks and has access to great-tasting nutrition. “.

BellRing Brands was founded in 2019 and has 380 employees. The company is located at 2503 S. Hanley Road, St. Louis, MO 63144, US and can be reached via phone at (314) 644-7600 or on the web at http://www.bellring.com.

