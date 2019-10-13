Bel Fuse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

