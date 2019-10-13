Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $200.00

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 181,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,262. Beigene has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $336,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,842. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth $3,310,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

