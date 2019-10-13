Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 64.1% in September

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the August 30th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, Director Mark S. Fowler acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of BBGI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $81.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.