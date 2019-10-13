Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Up 3.8%

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

