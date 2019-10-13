BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Holdings Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BBX Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,193,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BBX Capital by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

NYSE:BBX opened at $4.42 on Friday. BBX Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that BBX Capital Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBX shares. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on BBX Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.