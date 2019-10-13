Barclays Raises Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 290

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 284.60 ($3.72).

Shares of LON TSCO traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242.20 ($3.16). 53,067,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.10 ($3.32). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Mikael Olsson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £35,250 ($46,060.37).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

