Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 91,351 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 325,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 168,630 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 56,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 434.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In related news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.