Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,500 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of USA Truck worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAK. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 271,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 184,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy W. Guin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,452.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 5,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,454.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,063.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,896 shares of company stock worth $289,084 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on USA Truck and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Truck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

