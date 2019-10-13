Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,224 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 52.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 121.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE IX opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.