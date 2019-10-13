Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $731,000 Holdings in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pivotal Software were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,134.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $676,245. 64.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVTL opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.46.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVTL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.