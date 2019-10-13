Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $717,000 Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.