Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,112 Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Unity Biotechnology worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Unity Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.19.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.