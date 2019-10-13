Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

BMRC opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $555.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,391 shares of company stock valued at $304,991 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,943,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.