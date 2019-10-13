Bank of America Corp DE Takes $6.33 Million Position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.39% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Cowen Inc. increased its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 286,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 255,602 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 779,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMCI stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.15.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

