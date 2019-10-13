Bank of America Corp DE Sells 171,277 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENBL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.