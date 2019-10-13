Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,413,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 334,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 146,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 127,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti decreased their target price on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,728,092.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

