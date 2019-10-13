Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4,465.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.