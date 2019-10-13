Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 64.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $795.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,291. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $610.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

