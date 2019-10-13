BaaSid (BAAS) Price Down 8% This Week

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $45,157.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,392,525,852 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

