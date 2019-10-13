B. Riley Analysts Give Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) a $30.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELY. Compass Point set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an equal rating to a weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of ELY opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 553.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

