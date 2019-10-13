Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Short Interest Update

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,970,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 30th total of 15,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $64,248.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avon Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,733,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after buying an additional 717,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avon Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,807,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,455,000 after buying an additional 265,737 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,003,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,590,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

AVP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

NYSE:AVP opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. Avon Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

