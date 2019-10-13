Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of Avangrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $68,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 6.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avangrid by 36.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 214.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Avangrid has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

